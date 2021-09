The Big E attendance 2021

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E fair is from September 17 through October 3 featuring entertainment, exhibits, fair foods, rides, shopping and more.

The Big E is America’s sixth largest fair that attracts more than a million visitors to West Springfield. The attendance for 2019 broke the record with 1,629,527 total visitors. The all-time highest single-day attendance was also broken on Saturday, September 21, 2019 when 176,544 visitors attended.

Take a look at the daily tally for attendance each day in 2021.

This article will be updated daily as new numbers are released.