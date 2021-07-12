The Big E Fair looking to hire workers

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Eastern States Exposition is holding a job fair for the Big E next week.

The Big E Job Fair will be held in the Café area of the Eastern States Farmers Market located near the Mallary Complex on Tuesday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Big E, New England’s Great State Fair, runs September 17 through October 3.

“We have people who have been with us for decades, some who take vacation time and others that come in from other areas of the country to assume their Big E role and reconnect with co-workers. We really have a Big E family during the Fair,” Gene Cassidy, ESE president and CEO said.

“With pandemic-related unemployment benefits set to expire in early September, working at The Big E is a perfect opportunity to ease back into the workforce. And, it’s a fun and uplifting atmosphere,” Jessica Fontaine, ESE Human Resources director, said.

Positions available include:

Wine Barn Staff – Beverage Service Prep, Waitstaff

Retail Staff – Storrowton Village & Farmers Market

Security Staff – Gate, Roving, Supervisors

Parking Attendants & Shuttle Drivers

Custodial, Bathroom Attendants, Trash Collection

ESE Foundation Representatives

Guest Information/ Admin Support

Vendor Information Staff

Creative Arts Assistants

Stage hands

Interested candidates are being asked to apply online by filling out a job application for the Eastern States Exposition.

The Farmers Market is located through Gate 1, taking an immediate left, driving past the Avenue of States, Coliseum, Farm-a-Rama and Young Building. It is a red building in front of the Mallary Complex dome.