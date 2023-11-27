WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E is selling 2024 discount tickets for the holidays.

Tickets are available online to purchase through New Year’s Day and at the Box Office, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Ticket options available include:

Single Day Admission Tickets – $16 adults/$10 children 6-12

Midway Magic Vouchers – $30

Opening Day Tickets (good for use on September 13 only) – $12

17-Day Value Passes – $70 adults/$35 children age 6-12. This offer includes four FREE Giant Slide tickets for each Value Pass sold

Cream Puff & Eclair Vouchers – $30/six pack – any combination of cream puffs and eclairs

It is noted that all tickets, passes, and vouchers are “print at home” documents.

The Big E Fair 2024 season takes place from September 13 through September 29.