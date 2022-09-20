WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After a two-year pandemic-related absence, Ireland’s Dingle Peninsula vendors and artisans have returned to The Big E fair.

The Irish showcase with its jewelry, pottery, and crystal craftsmen has taken up its run-of-the-fair residence at the Young Building. The artisans haven’t had to wait long to meet their fair going fans from western Massachusetts.

“We love the Irish. We come down every year. We stop here. My wife has Irish heritage. We just love to come down here and see everything that’s brought here from Ireland. I like to look at the Irish hats, and all the Irish sweaters. Pick up something for my wife, every year and it means something.”

This is the 22nd second year that West Springfield and the Dingle Peninsula have maintained their sister city relationship with its craft demonstrations, spirit tastings, and all around appreciation of all things Irish.