WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday is Salute to West Springfield Day at The Big E fairgrounds to celebrate those living closest to the fair.

The Big E honors specific places around western Massachusetts on certain days for their “salute” days. This is the first of a series of local days honoring western Massachusetts cities and towns. The fair will feature performances from high school bands.

In addition to West Springfield Day, Monday’s musical performances will include Street Drum Corps, Humble Pie Legacy, and O-Town.

It will be cloudy skies Monday with showers and downpours continuing into the afternoon. The Big E offers more than 40 buildings to stay dry in as well as the following ideas to do between the rain:

Visit the New England Center to see Creative Arts demos, exhibits and to eat a creampuff.

Catch a show, starting at 11am, under the cover of the Court of Honor Stage, sponsored by Mattress Firm.

Grab lunch from a food vendor and have a seat in the Coliseum.

Walk around the 3-acre Better Living Center, Young Building or Farm-A-Rama.

Head over to Storrowton Village and tour its historic buildings and blacksmith shop. Wander into Craft Common and the Shops at Storrowton.

Stroll through the buildings on the Avenue of States and see all that New England has to offer.

Duck into the ESE: A Walk Through History exhibit to learn about The Big E’s past 100+ years.

Live Radar

What are this year’s Special and State Days?

Walk through one of the State Buildings and visit their exhibits or watch the Daily Parade, which honors each day in a special way.

The 2023 special and state days are as follows:

Friday, September 15 – Be A Kid For A Day/Military Appreciation Day

Saturday, September 16 – 4-H & FFA Day/Maine Day

Sunday, September 17 – Storrowton Day

Monday, September 18 – Salute to West Springfield

Tuesday, September 19 – Rhode Island Day/Salute to Holyoke

Wednesday, September 20 – Connecticut Day

Thursday, September 21 – Massachusetts Day

Friday, September 22 – New Hampshire Day

Saturday, September 23 – Vermont Day

Sunday, September 24 – Grange Day

Monday, September 25 – Salute to Springfield

Tuesday, September 26 – Salute to Chicopee

Wednesday, September 27 – Salute to Agawam

Thursday, September 28- Salute to Westfield

Friday, September 29 – Harvest New England Day

Saturday, September 30 – Hooplandia Day

Sunday, October 1 – Salute to Special Olympics

It was a huge weekend in the fair’s return, opening day saw 86,212 visitors, with 95,541 more turning up on Saturday, and 91,287 on Sunday. The Big E runs through October 1st.