WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mark your calendars, if you haven’t already because we are only a few days away from the opening of The Big E.

Between the delicious food, countless amount of vendors, and live entertainment, the fair at the Eastern States Exposition is getting people pretty excited for opening day.

22News spoke to one local resident who makes sure to return to “New England’s Great State Fair” year after year.

“I enjoy The Big E. I’ve been going there since I’ve been growing up,” said George Bruce of Springfield. “The Big E was a small enterprise of yester-year… now look at it! It’s one of the best in the country. I’m not gonna miss it!”

The Big E will officially kickoff this Friday, September 16 and run through Sunday, October 2.