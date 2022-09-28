WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Daily attendance records continue to fall at the Big E as we enter the final few days of New England’s Great State Fair.

Three of the last five days have broken single-day attendance records including the most visitors of all time on Saturday with more than 177,000 people visiting the fairgrounds. Monday’s attendance of nearly 84,000 people was the most ever for the second Monday of the fair.

We’re still about 22,000 people behind pace to break the 17-day attendance mark set in 2019. Weekends are always well-attended, but the weekday numbers can make or break a run at the record.

“I had a hunch it would be quieter and less busy on the weekdays and I was right on that front. It takes away from the experience when you have to stand in long lines, and when there is less lines it’s like, okay, we can enjoy this more” said Big E fairgoer John Ruffing from Berkshire County.

This year’s average attendance through 12 days of the fair is about 85,000. To this point in record-setting 2019, that number was 87,000.

So there’s some work to do to catch up to the record pace, but it’s still far ahead of last year’s attendance

105,000 more people have made it to the fairgrounds than this time in 2021, very close to numbers in the second-highest attended fair in 2018.