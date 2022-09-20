WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E Fair in West Springfield continues to attract thousands of fairgoers.

Typically, weekday night’s are a bit busier than the weekdays. 22News spoke to fairgoers Tuesday who prefer to come during the week rather than the weekend.

“We come out here every year to see all the exhibits and try all the food and to get some shopping done,” said Monique Boucher of Bellingham. “The weather was fantastic, I mean it was suppose to be cloudy all day, but the sun came out so that was great, and the rain was refreshing.”

And some good news for those looking to visit the fair during the week. Admission to the fairgrounds are reduced to $8 after 5 p.m.

For a list of scheduled events at The Big E, click here.