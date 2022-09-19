WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Inside The Big E gates, fairgoers will find hundreds of vendors, most selling handcrafted items. From home décor to apparel to kids’ toys, a wide range of treasures can be found.

Fairgoers can find a number of shopping options along the avenue of States Buildings, Young Building, Better Living Center, craft vendors, and outdoor exhibits.

Courtesy of Kayleigh Thomas.

Vendors at the Better Living Center tell 22News what they enjoy most about displaying their items at the Big E. Infinity Lights Tyler Martin says, “It’s just so much fun, you know you get to come to the fair every day, just meet cool people.” For Martin, this is his tenth year at the Big E but has been selling these light creations across the country.

While, the owner of Leather Outlet, Scott Griffiths from Stowe, Vermont, returns for his 15th year. “It feels good, it seems like everyone is back to normal,” expressed Griffith. “I like to see that they enjoy what they buy from us.”

Christian Johnson of Minnesota represents Funny Gears for his first year at the fair. The business itself has been at the Big E for over 26 years. “We’re just out here to have fun and sell toys, spread joy to kids, it’s an enjoyable time,” said Johnson.

As the fair continues to draw thousands of fairgoers, vendors continue to provide excitement and help them find items they like. It is a good idea to bring cash with you when shopping at any vendor tent since most vendors accept only cash. The 17-day fair is scheduled to end on Sunday, October 2.