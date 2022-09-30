SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you haven’t had a chance to head down to The Big E, there’s still time!

It’s been an impressive run so far this year at The Big E, the multistate fair crushing records for attendance.

Overall over 1.2 million have walked through those gates so far this year. Saturday broke the all-time single-day attendance record for a single day with over 177,000 thousand people.

Live Music at The Big E

There’s still plenty to do this coming weekend. Musical acts will perform throughout the next three days. Including Chase Rice and Jimmie Allen Friday at the Big E Arena.

(Courtesy: Mike Lerner via The Big E)

The Big E Arena: (all shows take place at 7:30 p.m.)

Court of Honor Stage: (All concerts are free with fair admission; time of performances can be found on The Big E website)

September 16: Yung Gravy

September 30: Alien Ant Farm

September 30 – October 2: Baha Men

October 1: American Authors

October 2: John Waite

There will also be performances on The E Stage throughout the weekend.

New Foods at The Big E

Food is another big attraction for people. This year it’s a celebration of the community, The Front Porch offers a variety of foods from around the region.

SoulFully – On New England Avenue – 100% vegan, flame grilled burgers, grilled hot dogs, loaded fries, and milkshakes

Che Feo – Young Building – Various milk teas, Boba tea, and chai teas

Riceballs Arancini – East Road – Beef, Veggie, Big Mac, Philly, Italiano Riceballs Arancini

Ferrindino Maple Farm – Better Living Center – maple Cotton Candy and Maple Crème

Bakery on Brewer – Ne England Ave. – Apple, Apple Bacon, Blueberry and Pumpkin Fritters

Sassys Sweet Potatoes – East Road – Roasted Root Veggies, Sweet Potato Tacos, Sweet Potato Bread, Sweet Potato Pie and Southwest Sweet Potatoes

The Happy Dough Co. – West Road – Apple Fries and Apple Fry Sundaes

Villa of Lebanon – Youn Building – Baba Ganoush, Baklava, Kofta Kabobs, Falafell, Hummus, Kataif, Kunapa, Meat Pies, Spinach Pie and Tabouli

BoardWok Noodles – The Front Porch (Inside Gate 5) – Ykisoba Noodles and Rice Bowls

The Place 2 Be – The Front Porch- Breakfast all Da: Mini fruity pebble/berries and cream pancakes, Mini Nutella and coconut pancakes and milkshakes topped with waffles and pancakes.

Las Kangris Food Truck – Young Building – Yellow Rice with pigeon peas, Baked Pork, Baked Chicken, reen Bananas “al mojo”, ad seafood salad

Kulfi Ceam Taste of Persia – Food Court – Kulfi is a traditional Indian ice cream

Frankie’s Famous Italian Frozen Lemonade – Young Building – Springfield’s iconic lemon Italian ice

Chick-Fil -A – Springfield Road- There will be chicken sandwiches, wraps, and more

The West Side Grille Cider Garden – Outside the Young Building – selection of Downeast Crat Ciders Original Blend and Cider Donut in cans and on draft brewed in Boston.

Ann Maries Candies- West Road – candy store will over 300 old-fashioned candies, fudge and nuts

The Midway at The Big E

The most exciting part of the fair for some is The Midway. “The Midway this year is spectacular with that tremendous wheel 155 feet tall. It’s the biggest wheel on the road, it’s beautiful.” Gene Cassidy, President and CEO of Eastern States Exposition

I’m gonna go on the ferris wheel, that’s mainly why I came! Tracy Michaud – Fairgoer



If you haven’t yet come down and celebrate all things New England this weekend, there’s still time!

Friday will be another seasonably cool fall day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Clouds will be on the increase during the afternoon and evening.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and could see some showers associated with Ian. The best chance for rain will be closer to the Connecticut state line. Highs will be in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

The key to avoiding delays when heading to The Big E is to know where to park.

Main Parking

If you plan to park on the Big E fairgrounds, all main parking will be found at Gate 9, which is the first gate on Memorial Avenue if coming from the east (from Springfield, Route 5, I-91, etc.) and the last gate if coming from the west (Agawam).

Cash Only!

Be advised that it is cash-only parking, and there are no ATMs near the gate, so you will have to have $10 on-hand in order to park.

Handicapped Parking

The Big E also provides handicapped-accessible parking spaces on a first-come first-served basis.

Off-site Parking

There are several private parking lots along Memorial Avenue, Baldwin Street, and other surrounding streets that are within walkable distance of the fairgrounds. The parking fees at these lots are set by the property owners, and tend to vary based on distance from the fair. The price may also vary based on peak and non-peak times.

Public Transportation

There are also options to take public transportation. The Eastern States Exposition has partnered with Peter Pan Bus Lines to offer shuttles heading to the Big E. The shuttles will depart from Springfield Union Station (55 Frank B. Murray St., Springfield) on Saturdays and Sundays. The Hartford Line commuter rail will also offer rail service to Union Station, where free shuttles will depart for the Big E at Gate 24.