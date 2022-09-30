SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you haven’t had a chance to head down to The Big E, there’s still time!
It’s been an impressive run so far this year at The Big E, the multistate fair crushing records for attendance.
Overall over 1.2 million have walked through those gates so far this year. Saturday broke the all-time single-day attendance record for a single day with over 177,000 thousand people.
Live Music at The Big E
There’s still plenty to do this coming weekend. Musical acts will perform throughout the next three days. Including Chase Rice and Jimmie Allen Friday at the Big E Arena.
The Big E Arena: (all shows take place at 7:30 p.m.)
- September 30: Chase Rice & Jimmie Allen
- October 1: Happy Together Tour
- October 2: Lynyrd Skynyrd
Court of Honor Stage: (All concerts are free with fair admission; time of performances can be found on The Big E website)
- September 16: Yung Gravy
- September 30: Alien Ant Farm
- September 30 – October 2: Baha Men
- October 1: American Authors
- October 2: John Waite
There will also be performances on The E Stage throughout the weekend.
New Foods at The Big E
Food is another big attraction for people. This year it’s a celebration of the community, The Front Porch offers a variety of foods from around the region.
- SoulFully – On New England Avenue – 100% vegan, flame grilled burgers, grilled hot dogs, loaded fries, and milkshakes
- Che Feo – Young Building – Various milk teas, Boba tea, and chai teas
- Riceballs Arancini – East Road – Beef, Veggie, Big Mac, Philly, Italiano Riceballs Arancini
- Ferrindino Maple Farm – Better Living Center – maple Cotton Candy and Maple Crème
- Bakery on Brewer – Ne England Ave. – Apple, Apple Bacon, Blueberry and Pumpkin Fritters
- Sassys Sweet Potatoes – East Road – Roasted Root Veggies, Sweet Potato Tacos, Sweet Potato Bread, Sweet Potato Pie and Southwest Sweet Potatoes
- The Happy Dough Co. – West Road – Apple Fries and Apple Fry Sundaes
- Villa of Lebanon – Youn Building – Baba Ganoush, Baklava, Kofta Kabobs, Falafell, Hummus, Kataif, Kunapa, Meat Pies, Spinach Pie and Tabouli
- BoardWok Noodles – The Front Porch (Inside Gate 5) – Ykisoba Noodles and Rice Bowls
- The Place 2 Be – The Front Porch- Breakfast all Da: Mini fruity pebble/berries and cream pancakes, Mini Nutella and coconut pancakes and milkshakes topped with waffles and pancakes.
- Las Kangris Food Truck – Young Building – Yellow Rice with pigeon peas, Baked Pork, Baked Chicken, reen Bananas “al mojo”, ad seafood salad
- Kulfi Ceam Taste of Persia – Food Court – Kulfi is a traditional Indian ice cream
- Frankie’s Famous Italian Frozen Lemonade – Young Building – Springfield’s iconic lemon Italian ice
- Chick-Fil -A – Springfield Road- There will be chicken sandwiches, wraps, and more
- The West Side Grille Cider Garden – Outside the Young Building – selection of Downeast Crat Ciders Original Blend and Cider Donut in cans and on draft brewed in Boston.
- Ann Maries Candies- West Road – candy store will over 300 old-fashioned candies, fudge and nuts
The Midway at The Big E
The most exciting part of the fair for some is The Midway. “The Midway this year is spectacular with that tremendous wheel 155 feet tall. It’s the biggest wheel on the road, it’s beautiful.” Gene Cassidy, President and CEO of Eastern States Exposition
If you haven’t yet come down and celebrate all things New England this weekend, there’s still time!
7 Day Forecast
Friday will be another seasonably cool fall day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Clouds will be on the increase during the afternoon and evening.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy and could see some showers associated with Ian. The best chance for rain will be closer to the Connecticut state line. Highs will be in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.
Live Traffic Map
The key to avoiding delays when heading to The Big E is to know where to park.
Main Parking
If you plan to park on the Big E fairgrounds, all main parking will be found at Gate 9, which is the first gate on Memorial Avenue if coming from the east (from Springfield, Route 5, I-91, etc.) and the last gate if coming from the west (Agawam).
Cash Only!
Be advised that it is cash-only parking, and there are no ATMs near the gate, so you will have to have $10 on-hand in order to park.
Handicapped Parking
The Big E also provides handicapped-accessible parking spaces on a first-come first-served basis.
Off-site Parking
There are several private parking lots along Memorial Avenue, Baldwin Street, and other surrounding streets that are within walkable distance of the fairgrounds. The parking fees at these lots are set by the property owners, and tend to vary based on distance from the fair. The price may also vary based on peak and non-peak times.
Public Transportation
There are also options to take public transportation. The Eastern States Exposition has partnered with Peter Pan Bus Lines to offer shuttles heading to the Big E. The shuttles will depart from Springfield Union Station (55 Frank B. Murray St., Springfield) on Saturdays and Sundays. The Hartford Line commuter rail will also offer rail service to Union Station, where free shuttles will depart for the Big E at Gate 24.