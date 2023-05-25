WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E has announced that Chris Young will perform in concert at the Arena in September.

According to The Big E’s website, Platinum-selling Country artist Parker McCollum is coming to The Big E Arena on Sunday, September 24th. Tickets for the concert also include general admission to The Big E and will be available to purchase Friday, March 26th at 10 a.m.

Young has had 13 career No. 1 singles including “Drinkin’ Me Lonely”, “You’re Gonna Love Me”, “Voices”, “Gettin’ You Home (The Black Dress Song)”, “Famous Friends”, and “At The End Of A Bar”. The recently released Famous Friends (Deluxe Edition) album features collabs with Mitchell Tenpenny, Lauren Alaina, Old Dominion and Jimmie Allen.

The Big E returns from September 15 to October 1, and additional entertainment and events will be announced soon.