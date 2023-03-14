West Springfield, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E has announced Parker McCollum will perform in concert at the Arena in September.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Platinum-selling Country artist Parker McCollum is coming to The Big E Arena on Sunday, September 17th. Tickets for the concert also include general admission to The Big E and will be available to purchase Friday, March 17th at 10 a.m.

McCollum’s first-ever No. 1 hit single “Pretty Heart,” was followed by “To Be Loved By You,” and was also the highest first-week debut album of 2021. He has sold out more than 40 of his shows nationwide in 2021.

“The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom.” MusicRow listed McCollum as their 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year and Apple also included him as one of their all-genre “Up Next Artists” Class of 2021.

McCollum was named New Male Artist of the Year in March 2022 by the Academy of Country Music Awards. He won his first CMT “Breakthrough Video of the Year” award, a fully fan-voted honor, in April 2022.

The Big E returns from September 15 to October 1, and additional entertainment and events will be announced soon.