WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Eastern States Exposition is hosting its 2023 Big E Job Fair on Tuesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Eastern States Exposition, this event is free and open to the public. People will have the chance to network with different Eastern States Exposition departments and is an opportunity for a lot of hours of work in a short period of time.

The Big E will be open for 17 consecutive days and opens on September 15.

Some of the open positions include:

Admissions – Ticket Sellers/Takers

Agriculture – Feed Store Crew

Agriculture – Farm-A-Rama Staff

Marketing – Information & Reception Staff

Operations – Custodial/Maintenance/Bathroom Monitors/Trash Collection

Parking Staff

Giant Slide Attendants

Retail – Cashiers/Shift Supervisors

Public Safety – Horse Show Security/Security Staff/Shuttle Drivers

Sales – Office Assistants

Organizers are asking prospective employees to apply on their website ahead of time on their website. If you don’t have access to a computer or mobile device, you can apply at the event.

All of the new staff members will receive training for their roles before the Fair. The job fair on Tuesday will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Storrowton Village Museum’s Greenwich Barn.

“Our Big E workforce consists of people who have been with us anywhere from just a few years, to decades. Some take vacation time and others come in from other areas of the country to assume their Big E role and reconnect with co-workers. We really have a Big E family during the Fair,” said Gene Cassidy, the ESE president and CEO.

“We take so much pride in our agricultural mission and the time that our hiring managers take to share with prospective employees what it means to be a part of the Big E family! If you’re looking for a job for September, definitely check out the Job Fair,” Jessica Fontaine, ESE Education and Human Resources director said.