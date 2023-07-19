WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you love to create crafts or have perfected a tasty recipe, the Creative Arts department at The Big E wants you to enter in their arts showcase.

Each year hundreds of participants submit everything from quilts, photography, knitting, jewelry/beading, dolls, holiday ornaments, jellies, honey, homemade granola, pies, and much more for the chance to take home awards. Items are on display at the New England Center throughout the duration of the fair.

The deadline to enter for most departments is Monday, August 14. To enter Photography and Fine Arts, entries must be submitted online by Tuesday, August 1. Entries must be dropped off or mailed in prior to the fair.

Information on rules, department-specific guidelines, entry limits, fees, entry deadlines, receiving dates and how to enter can be found at The Big E website. Questions can be sent via email to creativearts@thebige.com or call 413-205-5015.

The Big E, a multi-state fair including all six New England states, runs this year from Friday, September 15 through Sunday, October 1.