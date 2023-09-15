WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gates open for The Big E fair Friday morning and with it comes new foods, performances and ticket prices! Here’s everything you need to know for this year’s state fair.

What time do the gates and buildings open?

The gates open at 8:00 a.m. every day.

The Big E Bakery is open from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 p.m.

The Buildings and Craft Common is open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The Avenue of States and Storrowton Village Museum & Shops is open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The New England Center is open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Midway is open Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

What is the cost of admission?

The Big E offers a full season pass that you could purchase, which costs $70 for adults, and for children ages 6-12 costs $35. If you purchase tickets at the gate, it costs $20 for adults, $12 for children 6-12, and admission is free for children five and under.

There are some days during the fair that offers discounted tickets. Opening day is Be A Kid For A Day, which means that admission costs $12 for everyone. Military Appreciation Day is also opening day, and free admission is provided with a veteran or military ID to:

Active duty and retired military personnel

Dependents of active duty military personnel

Veterans (no dependents)

There is also Eleven-After-Five, which means that tickets cost $11 after 5:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Senior Days are Sunday through Thursday and tickets will cost $16 for anyone 60 years old and over.

How much does parking cost?

There is on-site parking that is available for $10 (cash only) in Lot 9. Motorcycles can park in Lot 9 for $5 (cash only), and bicycles and bird scooters can park for free at 915 Memorial Avenue.

The Gate 9A area is available for drop-off/pick-up of passengers and has a large canvas tent with benches.

Is there handicapped parking?

The Big E provides 580 handicapped accessible parking spaces on a first-come, first-served basis.

New foods to try this year

Here are some new locations at the fair this year:

Bacon Bomb , located on East Rd. – Bacon wrapped burger w/BBQ sauce

, located on East Rd. – Bacon wrapped burger w/BBQ sauce Waffleicious , located on Springfield Rd. — Stuffed waffles on a stick with a variety of toppings

, located on Springfield Rd. — Stuffed waffles on a stick with a variety of toppings Dolly’s Honky Tonk , located on Industrial Ave. – Empanadas

, located on Industrial Ave. – Empanadas Top The Crust , located at the Food Court — Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza, Caramel Apple Snicker Dessert Pizza, Milkshakes red velvet, cookies and cream

, located at the Food Court — Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza, Caramel Apple Snicker Dessert Pizza, Milkshakes red velvet, cookies and cream Luann’s Bakery , located at the Front Porch – Frosting shots, cookies, variety of cupcakes

, located at the Front Porch – Frosting shots, cookies, variety of cupcakes Calabrese Market , located at the Front Porch – PoppingKettle Corn Live

, located at the Front Porch – PoppingKettle Corn Live Ferrindino Maple, located on Springfield Rd. — Ferrindino Maple Bacon Hot Dog, Maple Creemee Sundae, Maple Creemee Latte

There will also be more than two dozen new foods at your favorite vendors returning once again this year. You can view all the new foods here.

What are this year’s Special and State Days?

Walk through one of the State Buildings and visit their exhibits or watch the Daily Parade, which honors each day in a special way.

The 2023 special and state days are as follows:

Friday, September 15 – Be A Kid For A Day/Military Appreciation Day

Saturday, September 16 – 4-H & FFA Day/Maine Day

Sunday, September 17 – Storrowton Day

Monday, September 18 – Salute to West Springfield

Tuesday, September 19 – Rhode Island Day/Salute to Holyoke

Wednesday, September 20 – Connecticut Day

Thursday, September 21 – Massachusetts Day

Friday, September 22 – New Hampshire Day

Saturday, September 23 – Vermont Day

Sunday, September 24 – Grange Day

Monday, September 25 – Salute to Springfield

Tuesday, September 26 – Salute to Chicopee

Wednesday, September 27 – Salute to Agawam

Thursday, September 28- Salute to Westfield

Friday, September 29 – Harvest New England Day

Saturday, September 30 – Hooplandia Day

Sunday, October 1 – Salute to Special Olympics

Live Music at The Big E

This year’s music lineup for The Big E Arena and the Court of Honor stage has some iconic bands, performers, and musicians that are known across the country.

Here are all the performances scheduled this year:

The Big E Arena: (all shows take place at 7:30 p.m.)

Court of Honor Stage: (All concerts are free with fair admission; time of performances can be found on The Big E website)

September 15-20- Street Drum Corps

September 15-17- Celtic Angels

September 15- Molly Hatchet

September 16- Gaelic Storm

September 17- Vertical Horizon

September 18-19- Humble Pie Legacy

September 18-19- O-Town

September 20-21- Robert Davi

September 20- Dokken

September 21- Megan Moroney

September 22-24- The Little Mermen

September 22- The Verve Pipe

September 24- Mike Delguidice

September 26-October 1- The Edge Effect

September 27-28- Jose Feliciano

September 27- Ginuwine

September 28- Dire Straits Legacy

September 29- October 1- Motown & More

September 29- Puddle of Mudd

September 30- Nicky Youre

October 1- Lonestar

There will also be nearly 50 performances on The E Stage throughout the two weeks. The Big E will be open this year from September 15 to October 1.