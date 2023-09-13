WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Preparing for The Big E is no easy task. Hundreds of business and vendors come from all over will take part in New England’s great state fair.

Organizers are expecting full capacity crowds throughout the 17 days of the fair. Between the delicious food, countless amount of vendors, and live entertainment, the fair at the Eastern States Exposition is getting fairgoers and vendors pretty excited for opening day.

On Wednesday, everyone was working hard to finish up those last minute preparations, from cleaning and disinfecting to making sure they had the many tasty ingredients needed to create those mouthwatering treats that we dream about all year round.

22News spoke to Russ Harrison, owner of the Slush Factory, to find out how they were preparing for opening day, “We actually got here the day after Labor Day to start setting up. Getting everything cleaned and shined up so we look well for The Big E.”

Fairgoers can expect a lot of glitz and glam on the first day with over 65 new food items on The Big E menu and an incredible lineup of concession stands. The Big E will officially kickoff this Friday.