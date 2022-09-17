WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This is the first weekend of the Big E at the Eastern States Exposition, bringing people from all over New England to West Springfield. 22News is working for you on what the first weekend-day at the Big E will bring.

The first Saturday of this year’s 106th Big E season is expected to be a busy one. Saturday is Maine Day at the Big E, along with 4-H Day. 4-H is a youth-development organization that allows young people to take on critical issues, like those pertaining to agriculture. Agriculture is a huge part of the Big E’s legacy, and today, youth will be able to participate in programs and contests with Dairy, Beef Cattle, Dairy Goats and Sheep, Dogs and Horses.

The day is also expected to draw big lines at the Maine building, where visitors can see all that the state has to offer, including the fan-favorite, baked-potato bar. Last year, the first Saturday of the Big E saw over 103,000 visitors enter through the gates.

In addition to agriculture and a wide-variety of food, the Big E also offers live entertainment, rides, like the NEW Super Wheel, games and more. Gates open at 8 Saturday morning, and admission is $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-12.