WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Those attending The Big E Fair will have the opportunity to get vaccinated for Covid-19, Influenza, and RSV.

The free vaccine clinic will be located on the front lawn of the New England Grange Building along the Avenue of States. The Grange partnered with the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists (ASCP) to bring local pharmacists to educate and administer vaccines.

The Grange has members across the nation that help promote agriculture awareness. They offer locally-oriented programs and activities like potluck dinners, annual Grange fairs, and community service events.

“With more than a million people set to visit the Big E, it’s a great opportunity to reach a lot of people and address their concerns, provide information, and administer vaccines at the beginning of the season said Chad Worz, Chief Executive Officer, the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists. “Public health officials have cautioned that we could be facing another tough cold and flu season and vaccines offer an extra layer of protection.”

“We’re excited to be able to offer these timely vaccines,” said Betsy Huber, President, National Grange. “One of our guiding principals at the Grange is protecting the health and well-being of our communities. Vaccines are a proven way to keep our communities healthy—pair that with being able to offer vaccines at New England’s largest agricultural event of the year is a perfect combination.”