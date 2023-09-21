WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday is Massachusetts Day at the Big E, and some top state officials will be visiting New England’s Great State Fair.

Governor Maura Healey is scheduled to speak at the Massachusetts Building on the Avenue of States Thursday morning. She will be joined by Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll and state agricultural and economic leaders, as well as local officials.

Later in the morning, Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin will visit the fair, to highlight the availability of mail-in voting during this year’s local elections.

Massachusetts Day, one of the six New England state days at the fair, highlights food, products, and tourist attractions in the fair’s host state.