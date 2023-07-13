WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E announced Thursday that “I Love The 90s Tour” featuring icons of that decade will be performing at The Big E Arena on the last day of the fair.

On Sunday, October 1st, Vanilla Ice, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Rob Base and Montell Jordan, are performing some of their chart-topping hits like “Ice, Ice Baby,” “Play That Funk Music,” “Tha Crossroads,” “This Is How We Do It,” “It Takes Two,” and many more.

Vanilla Ice is known for his first rap single “Ice Ice Baby”. He appeared in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II with his song “Ninja Rap,” and has nine seasons of his TV show, The Vanilla Ice Project about the home-flipping business.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is a group from Cleveland, Ohio group with a pair of hits, “Thuggish Ruggish Bone” and “Tha Crossroads”. “Tha Crossroads” sold millions around the globe and won a Grammy.

Rob Base from Harlem, New York reached a Platinum for “It Takes Two,” “Get On The Dance Floor,” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Dance Singles chart, and “Joy and Pain” reached No. 5 on the Billboard Rap Singles chart.

Montell Jordan topped the Hot 100 for seven weeks for the song “This Is How We Do It”. Over his nearly 20-year career in music, Jordan has released seven studio albums, fourteen singles, and is a Grammy-nominated artist selling more than 10 million records worldwide.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. through TheBigE.com and you receive admission to the fair. The Big E takes place this year from September 15 to October 1.