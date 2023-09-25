WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s Salute to Springfield Day at The Big E, and despite the rain, there is plenty to do!

The rain is on this Monday morning and likely won’t stop, but that doesn’t mean it’s a bad day for the Big E, as they’ve got plenty to do indoors, or under the cover of an umbrella on Monday at the fairgrounds that honors the City of Springfield.

The fairgrounds feature half a million square feet under cover between 40 buildings, including the always popular Avenue of States and Storrowtown Village. You can also visit the New England Center for creative arts demos and exhibits, and that’s where you will find the famous cream puffs.

The Court of Honor Stage is a covered venue, and on Monday, you’ll catch the Springfield Symphony Orchestra and Barry Goudreau’s Engine Room. There’s also the Better Living Center, Young Building, and Farm-a-Rama, displaying live animals and giant crops inside the Stroh Building.

Finally, the Big Parade runs rain-or-shine, scheduled as-always for 6:00 p.m., with help from local marching bands as long as we avoid a thunderstorm.