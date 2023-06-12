WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – John Fogerty, founder of Creedence Clearwater Revival, will be performing at The Big E Arena in West Springfield on the first night of the fair.

John Fogerty is a singer, songwriter and guitarist that led Creedence Clearwater Revival and is known for many hit songs, including, “Have you ever seen the rain,” “Centerfield,” “Proud Mary,” “Susie Q,” “Fortunate Son,” “Born on the Bayou” and “Bad Moon Rising.” He is scheduled to perform at The Big E Arena on September 15th with his two sons, Shane and Tyler Fogerty, opening the show.

He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Songwriter Hall of Fame and is a Grammy winner. He is also the only musician to ever be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame for his song “Centerfield,” which is played across the country in baseball stadiums.

Tickets for John Fogerty will go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. on TheBigE.com. Concert tickets also include an admission to The Big E fair which will be held this year from September 15 to October 1.

Also announced this year to perform is Parker McCollum, Chris Young, DJ Zedd, Quinn XCII, Third Eye Blind and several other free concerts on the Court of Honor.