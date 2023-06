WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E announced 15 performances on the Court of Honor Stage during the Fair.

The shows are free with Fair admission and seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Performers come from many different genres varying from rock to pop to country.

Court of Honor Stage lineup is as follows:

September 15 at 8 p.m. – Molly Hatchet September 16 at 8 p.m. – Gaelic Storm September 17 at 8 p.m. – Vertical Horizon September 18 and 19 at 2 p.m. – Humble Pie Legacy September 18 and 19 at 8 p.m. – O-Town September 20 at 8 p.m. – Dokken September 20 and 21 at 2 p.m. – Robert Davi September 21 at 8 p.m. – Megan Moroney September 22 at 8 p.m. – The Verve Pipe September 27 and 28 at 2 p.m. – José Feliciano September 27 at 8 p.m. – Ginuwine September 28 at 8 p.m. – Dire Straits Legacy September 29 at 8 p.m. – Puddle of Mudd September 30 at 8 p.m. – Nicky Youre October 1 at 8 p.m. – Lonestar

The Big E returns from September 15 to October 1, and additional entertainment and events will be announced soon.

The Big E Arena lineup is as follows:

The following artists will be performing at The Big E Fair and tickets must be purchased to attend.