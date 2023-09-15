WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are nine concerts scheduled during The Big E which fairgoers will need to purchase tickets to attend.

Opening day features John Fogerty, founder of Creedence Clearwater Revival. He is known for many hit songs, including, “Have you ever seen the rain,” “Centerfield,” “Proud Mary,” “Susie Q,” “Fortunate Son,” “Born on the Bayou” and “Bad Moon Rising.” Tickets range from $59.00 to $279.00.

On September 16th Jimmy Eat World performs. They are an alternative Rock band with hits songs including “The Middle” and “Pain”. Tickets range from $49.00 to $59.00.

On September 17th singer/songwriter Parker McCollum will perform his country hits that include Pretty Heart” and “To Be Loved By You”. Tickets range from $49.00 to $59.00.

September 22nd features BTO, Bachman-Turner Overdrive. The 70s Rock music features songs like “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet,” “Takin’ Care of Business,” “Let It Ride,” “Roll on Down the Highway,” “Hey You,” “Four Wheel Drive,” “Looking Out For #1,” and many more. Tickets range from $29.00 to $49.00.

September 23rd Quinn XCII with special guest Alexander 23 performs hip-hop, pop, reggae, rock, electronic, and soul. Tickets range from $49.00 to $59.00.

Country artist Chris Young takes the stage on Sunday, September 24th. Top hits include Famous Friends” and “At The End Of A Bar”. Tickets range from $59.00 to $69.00.

Most notably, famed DJ Zedd will take the stage on September 29th. The German record producer and songwriter is known for smash-hits like “Clarity,” “The Middle,” and “Stay the Night.” To see him perform, tickets are $69.00.

The most Google search for concerts at The Big E is for Third Eye Blind! This American rock band that formed in 1993 are known for “Semi-Charmed Life,” “Jumper,” and “How’s It Going To Be”. They are scheduled to perform on September 30th. Tickets range from $39.00 to $49.00.

If you love the 90’s don’t miss Vanilla Ice, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Montell Jordan, and Rob Base. The last day of the fair will be jammin’ October 1st with rap, hip-hop and R&B hits like “Ice Ice Baby,” “Tha Crossroads,” “This Is How We Do It,” “It Takes Two,” and many more. Tickets range from $39.00 to $49.00.

All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and tickets to see the above concerts include Big E gate admission.

The Big E Arena lineup is as follows:

Free concerts at The Big E Fair in West Springfield

The shows are free with Fair admission and seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Performers come from many different genres varying from rock to pop to country.

Court of Honor Stage lineup is as follows:

September 15 – 20: Street Drum Corps September 15 – 17: Celtic Angels September 15 at 8 p.m. – Molly Hatchet September 16 at 8 p.m. – Gaelic Storm September 17 at 8 p.m. – Vertical Horizon September 18 and 19 at 2 p.m. – Humble Pie Legacy September 18 and 19 at 8 p.m. – O-Town September 20 at 8 p.m. – Dokken September 20 and 21 at 2 p.m. – Robert Davi September 21 – 25: Banachek’s Mind Games Live September 21 at 8 p.m. – Megan Moroney September 22 – 24: The Little Mermen September 22 at 8 p.m. – The Verve Pipe September 23: Chubby Checker September 24 – Mike Delguidice September 25 – 26: Springfield Symphony Orchestra September 25 – 26: Barry Goudreau’s Engine Room September 26 – October 1: The Edge Effect September 27 – 28: Jose Feliciano September 27 at 8 p.m. – Ginuwine September 28 at 8 p.m. – Dire Straits Legacy September 27 – October 1: Motown & More September 29 at 8 p.m. – Puddle of Mudd September 30 at 8 p.m. – Nicky Youre October 1 at 8 p.m. – Lonestar

The Big E Fair is open through October 1.