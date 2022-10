WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On the final day of the Big E, fair-goers will be treated to one final concert.

Lynyrd Skynyrd will be at the Big E Arena on the Big Wheels Keep on Turnin Tour. Skynyrd’s 40-year career produced 60 albums and 30 million sold.

The band is best known for the platinum-certified song “Sweet Home Alabama” and signature song “Free Bird.” The Rolling Stones called the song “free bird” the most requested song in existence.