WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was military appreciation day on Friday at The Big E, which means vendors and Veteran support services were set up along the Avenue of States.

Military appreciation grown at The Big E, expanding from just one 10×10 tent about 12 years ago, to row after row of resources. Veteran Peter Faford of Charlton was appreciative of the services and support there on Friday and even ran into people that served in the Navy at the same time he did.

“We had a good time to meet one another, you know? You see that around here a lot and the VA is always asking us, ‘Is everything okay? Are you feeling alright? Are you in the healthcare system? Do you need any help?’ And they are reaching out to Veterans which is a good thing I think,” said Faford.

According to organizers, there were more than 60 employees from Veterans Administration offices throughout New England. Services included enrolling military members in healthcare and setting up appointments.

The Veterans benefit administration was also on site to answer questions about disability compensation and home loans. A benefit for Veterans is that admission to members of the military is free on Friday.