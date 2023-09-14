WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In less than 24 hours, the gates will open for the Big E in West Springfield.

For over 100 years people from all over New England flock to the West Springfield Fairgrounds.

And this year the Big E is bigger and better than ever before!

The Big E fair grounds are already alive with activity on Thursday with everyone preparing to showcase their talents and treats on opening day. Whether you come for the food, the largest traveling Ferris wheel, or the music, the Big E is ready for everyone to return for its 2023 season.

The BIG E is a fan favorite here in western Massachusetts, and across New England for that matter. Vendors like Dennis Farleigh from the Butcher boys are excited to be back this year, saying that it’s become a beloved tradition.

“It’s a big part of New England in the fall and it always has been for as long as I’ve been coming here and even years before that,” says Farleigh. “So I guess being apart of that is cool and this is what we do.”

Vendors spent this week setting up some familiar favorites, as well as new attractions and new foods to try this fair season. Fairgoers can expect 65 new food items and over 175 musical acts to take center stage

“I just want to invite everyone to come visit the eastern states exposition we’re here to have a great celebration of family, friendship, and fun! So I invite everyone to come to the Big E this year.”

Friday marks the start of the fair’s 107th season! Gates open up at 8:00 A.M. for the fair’s 17-day run. So be sure to grab your tickets!