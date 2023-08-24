WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be more than 65 new food items to try at The Big E this year. 22News has compiled a list of all the new items and where to find them.
New locations at this year’s fair:
- Bacon Bomb, located on East Rd. – Bacon wrapped burger w/BBQ sauce
- Waffleicious, located on Springfield Rd. — Stuffed waffles on a stick with a variety of toppings
- Dolly’s Honky Tonk, located on Industrial Ave. – Empanadas
- Top The Crust, located at the Food Court — Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza, Caramel Apple Snicker Dessert Pizza, Milkshakes red velvet, cookies and cream
- Luann’s Bakery, located at the Front Porch – Frosting shots, cookies, variety of cupcakes
- Calabrese Market, located at the Front Porch – PoppingKettle Corn Live
- Ferrindino Maple, located on Springfield Rd. — Ferrindino Maple Bacon Hot Dog, Maple Creemee Sundae, Maple Creemee Latte
New foods from returning vendors:
Many of your favorite vendors are returning this year and will also offer new foods. This year, The Big E Bakery has a new flavor for their iconic Cream Puff… maple. The bakery has recently tried a new flavor every year but don’t worry, the traditional vanilla flavor will also be available at all three of their locations: The New England Center, Gate 9A and the Avenue ShowPlace, next to the New Hampshire Building.
Here’s a look at other new foods from returning vendors:
- The Indian Restaurant, located at the Food Court – Mix Parathas (Sweet and savory crepes)
- Harpoon Beer Hall, located on New England Avenue— Classic Chopped Cheese – soft roll filled with chopped beef topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and secret sauce; Southwest – soft roll filled with chopped beef American cheese topped with caramelized onion, roasted peppers, tater tots, nacho cheese sauce and chipotle mayo; Bacon BBQ – soft roll filled with chopped beef, bacon, American cheese, topped with honey BBQ sauce and lettuce; New England Style – soft roll filled with chopped beef topped with American cheese, fried lobster, lettuce and tartar sauce.
- Veggie Patch, located on Commonwealth Ave. – Buffalo cauliflower wings and Sweet chili cauliflower
- Las Kangris Food Truck, located at the Young Building – Pinchos con salsa BBQ (chicken kabob w/BBQ sauce (Puerto Rican Style w/garlic bread on top), Pork shoulder (Pernil) sandwich, Dessert 3 leches cake
- Cinnamon Saloon, located on Hampden Ave. – Oreo Cookie Cinnamon Bun
- The Clam Box, located at the Food Court – Hofbrauhaus Venison Sausage w/ spaetzle, Clam fritter doughnut, Fried spaetzle with cheese sauce
- Angela’s Pizza, located on Commonwealth Ave. — Mexican Street Corn Pizza
- Cannoli King, located at the Food Court – Canoli, Cannoli Donut, Cannoli Cake Bomb & Lobster Tail
- Sassy’s Catering, located on East Rd. – Potato flights, sweet potato sushi
- Delucca’s, located on New England Ave. – Deep fried meatballs on a stick, Italian breaded mozzarella smothered in sauce
- Villa of Lebanon, located on Young Building—baklava and honey balls
- New England Craft Beer Pub, located at the Avenue of States—Thanksgiving nachos, charcuterie board
- All American Craft Beer Pub, located near Gate 7 – Polish bomb – Jalapeno cheddar kielbasa patty, pickled onion, dill slaw and horseradish sauce; Pickle flight
- White Hut, located at the Food Court – Hot dog poutine, Hamburg poutine, Disco Fries – Crispy French Fries Topped with Gravy, Hot Dogs, Famous Fried onions, and Topped with Cheese Curds
- Wurst Haus, located on Commonwealth Ave. – Hot Brat – Bratwurst Topped with Spicy Onion Chili Crisps, Cherry Pepper Relish and served in a Pretzel Roll; Chicago Red Hot Brat – Bratwurst Topped with Sport Peppers, Chicago Style Green Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Yellow Mustard, Diced Onion, and a dash of Celery Salt, served in a Pretzel Roll; Wurst Cheesy Bacon Brat – Bratwurst Topped with Beer Cheese Sauce, Crispy Bacon and served in a Pretzel Roll; Gebraten Potato Pancakes – Golden Fried Potato Pancakes topped with Bacon, Sour Cream, Sautéed Onions; Loaded Porky Pretzel Bites – Salty Pretzel Bites Topped with Honey Mustard Glazed Pulled Pork, Apple Sauerkraut, Crispy Pork Rinds; Salty Pretzel Bites with beer cheese dipping cheese; Bacon BBQ – soft roll filled with chopped beef, bacon American cheese, topped with honey BBQ sauce and lettuce; New England Style – soft roll filled with chopped beef topped with American cheese, fried lobster, lettuce, tartar sauce.
- Chick-Fil-A, located on East Rd. – Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, seasonal milkshakes
- Stella’s Milk & Cookies, located neat Gate 9A – flavored muffins
- Sam Adams Beer Garden, located at the Avenue of States – Island pizza
- Cha Feo, located at the Young Building – Hong Kong waffle
- Craz-E Burger, located on New England Avenue – S’mores between a donut
- Emma’s Cookie Dough, located on Hampden Avenue – White Chocolate cranberry & Bacon Berry Cookie Dough
- Fluffy’s, located near Gate 9A – Pickle donut
- West Springfield Lions Club, located on West Rd. – Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich
- EB’s, located at the Food Court — Twister fries smothered in American cheese sauce topped with real bacon bits and sour cream.
- Poppie’s, located on Industrial and New England Ave. – Pickle lemonade
- Big Kahuna, located on West Rd. – Dorito Gyro, walking Greek Gyro
There will also be several sit down locations throughout the fair:
- Storrowton Tavern, located in Storrowton Village
- New England Craft Beer Pub, across from the Rhode Island Building
- Sam Adams Beer Garden, on the Avenue of States
- West Side Grille and Patio, located inside the Young Building
The Big E will be open this year from September 15 to October 1.
