WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The salute to New England states continued at the Big E, with Friday being about all things Granite State, for New Hampshire Day!

From the famous New Hampshire kettle corn, to the handcrafted soaps and craft brews, there was something for everyone to enjoy while embracing our neighbors just across state lines.

22News talked to New Hampshire resident Greg Laberr paying a visit to the fair Friday evening, “It feels good, it’s a beautiful day, all the fall colors started coming out. I’m just enjoying the weather, enjoying the day, enjoying the local New Hampshire foods and goods.”

Saturday is Vermont day at the state fair, inviting all lovers of cheese, ciders and Vermont maple syrup!