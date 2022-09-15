WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield police will ticket and or tow any vehicle parked on the streets surrounding The Big E Fair.

The traffic pattern will also change, there will be no left turn onto Memorial Ave. from River Street (eastbound).

No on-street parking is allowed on the following streets:

Agawam Ave.

Allston Ave.

Baldwin St.

Bosworth St.

Bridge St. from Union St.

Circuit Ave.

Cold Spring Ave.

Colony Rd.

Exposition Ave.

Exposition Ter.

Heywood Ave.

Lowell Ave.

Lowell St.

Memorial Ave.

Norman St.

West River St.

Roanoke Ave.

Sears Way

Union St. Ext.

York St.

Windsor St.

Where to park at The Big E

On-site parking is available at Lot 9 for $10 (cash only) and is first come first serve. Gate 9A allows people to be dropped off or picked up and includes a canvas area and benches for those waiting.

When is Springfield Day at the Big E?

One of the most searched terms this week for The Big E on Google is when is “Springfield Day at The Big E.” The fair honors the cities of West Springfield, Holyoke, Springfield, Chicopee, Agawam, and Westfield on a specific day.

Friday, September 16: Be A Kid For A Day (all ages $10) Military Appreciation Day (free admission to active, retired, veterans)

Saturday, September 17 4-H & FFA Maine Day

Sunday, September 18 Storrowton Day

Monday, September 19 Salute to West Springfield

Tuesday, September 20 Rhode Island Day Salute to Holyoke

Wednesday, September 21 Connecticut Day

Thursday, September 22 Massachusetts Day

Friday, September 23 New Hampshire Day

Saturday, September 24 Vermont Day

Sunday, September 25 Grange Day Chocolate Milk Day

Monday, September 26 Salute to Springfield

Tuesday, September 27 Salute to Chicopee

Wednesday, September 28 Salute to Agawam

Thursday, September 29 Salute to Westfield

Friday, September 30 Harvest New England Day

Saturday, October 1 October Fun Day

Sunday, October 2 Salute to Special Olympics



The total number of people who attended the fair in 2021 was 1,498,774, with the last Saturday being the highest amount. The year 2019 broke the record with 1,629,527 total visitors.

The state fair will be held from September 16 to October 2 this year.