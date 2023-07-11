WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Eastern States Exposition announced a one-day Flash Ticket Sale to mark the 66-day countdown to The Big E on Tuesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Eastern States Exposition, $12 admission tickets will be going on sale on Tuesday, a difference from their regular ticket price of $20.

There is a limit of eight tickets per order, and tickets can be used on any day of the fair. Tickets can only be bought on The Big E website.

This sale is a way for The Big E to say “thank you” to its 1,603,354 visitors who helped make the 2022 Big E the fourth-largest fair in North America. During the September run of the fair, you can see cows, horses, sheep, llamas, goats, and more at the biggest agricultural event on the east coast.

Some of the concerts that the fair will be having this year are John Fogerty, Third Eye Blind, Jimmy Eat World, Zedd, and Quinn XCII.

The Big E will be taking place from September 15th through October 1st.