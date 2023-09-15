WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trying something old and something new was a common theme among many fair food enthusiasts at the Big E Friday night!

From lobster rolls to strawberry shortcakes, there was something for everyone. The iconic Big E Cream Puff was also back, with a new maple flavor.

You also expect to see waffles on a stick, a maple bacon hot dog, smores between a donut, and pickle cupcakes. 22News caught up with an attendee, who came with their significant other to find out they couldn’t wait to eat.

“I always get the baked potato, he gets the sausage with the onions and peppers, there are strawberry shortcakes and fried dough,” expressed Brenda Lovell of Monson. “I mean we try everything and now I have to get my cream puffs and chocolate eclairs.”

You can try any of the classics or more than 65 new food items at the Big E this year.

It runs until October 1st.

