WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Hooplandia Day at The Big E Fair takes place Saturday with basketball-related activities.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Storrowton Village, Hooplandia Day will feature demonstrations and a chance to play basketball. NCAA President and Former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker will participate in the event along with the Basketball Hall of Fame, Boston Celtics Dancer, and Sneaker Queens Customs.

The ultimate 3×3 basketball tourney will be held June 21 – 23, 2024.