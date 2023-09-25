WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An auction to benefit 4-H beef programs continued its 92-year legacy at this year’s Eastern States Exposition.

A total of 29 4-H beef steers were exhibited and offered for sale in front of a crowd of longtime supporters Inside the Mallary Complex. As 4-H youth gathered Monday night to present their exhibits, they stood next to the animals they had worked with for the last year, for the purpose of learning nutrition, reproduction, and show skills.

“The best thing I think of all is the commodity that the kids develop with their fellow team and they are able to compete and become leaders of the future, it’s just amazing,” expressed Mike Gauvin, Chairman of the 4-H Beef Committee.

Total sales last year were $133, 719. Their goal is to raise an even bigger amount this year, to benefit the participating 4-H youths, who often use their proceeds to purchase the next 4-H Beef project animals and help with college expenses.

