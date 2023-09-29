WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The rain was coming down on the final Friday of the Big E in West Springfield, preventing vendors from maximizing their sales.

It was another wet day at the fair! The rain prevented the owner of Burning Expressions, Greg Piorun from Illinois from seeing a significant increase in revenue at the fair in his second year. He told 22News, that the weather has affected nearly 30 percent of his overall sales this year.

“It’s really hitting us hard,” expressed Piorun. “We have two days left, we can’t makeup, we can never make up what we’ve lost, we just go on with what we are doing.”

Despite the rain, the fair has seen more than a million people come through the gates so far. The Big E wraps up on Sunday.

