WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The remnants of what was once a tropical storm by the name of Ophelia made it’s presence felt in western Massachusetts this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday saw a fair share of drizzle as the storm fizzled it’s way up the East Coast.

Despite the wet weather, people still turned out for New England’s Largest Fair, The Big E. Although, many were in hoodies and hats to protect themselves from the cool drizzle. While the weather didn’t prevent people from waiting in line for the Ferris wheel, some food vendors did notice a drop in the number of customers on what is usually the fair’s biggest weekend.

“A seventeen day fair, you expect some of them to be rained out and you just hope it’s not the big days like it was this year, but you take what you can get,” expressed Owner of Pig Park BBQ, Tim Barbiasz.

The rain is expected to wind down Sunday night into part of Monday morning, as the weather evens out for the rest of the week, attendance should pick back up at New England’s premiere fair.