WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Recent rain has adversely affected some Big E vendors’ sales.

One vendor who was at the fair for her 8th year, Kristen Santos from Pennsylvania, says the rain hasn’t allowed her to see much traffic. She tells us that her wind spinner sales are down more than half from last year because of this.

“The rain is affecting me right now, but I never get alarmed with that because we make it up the next day or few days,” said Santos, who owns Persnickety. “We’ve always had some rainy days in the past and numbers end up the same in the end.”

Santos is still excited about representing her business for another year at the fair and hopes sales will increase when the sun comes out.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.