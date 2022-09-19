WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s Salute to West Springfield Day at The Big E fairgrounds featuring performances from the West Springfield High School band.

In addition, Monday’s musical performances will include Alley Cats from 12 tp 12:30 p.m., Young@Heart Chorus from 2 to 2:30 p.m., and The Yardbirds from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage. At the E-Stage, it’s The Penniless Wild from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and Sweet Daddy Cool Breeze from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

It was a huge weekend in the fair’s return, opening day saw more than 87,000 visitors, with 114,000 more on Saturday and nearly 85,000 on Sunday, which is actually more people than the first three days of the Big E in 2021.

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Monday afternoon and evening for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms.Some storms could be strong to severe with strong gusty winds, hail and heavy rain.

The Big E offers half a million square feet of space under cover for rainy days with more than 40 buildings, including the Avenue of States and Storrowton Village. The Court of Honor Stage has a canopy to help keep fairgoers dry while enjoying a show.

When is my state/town day at The Big E?

Each day at the Big E honors something specific. Here are all the special and state days this year: