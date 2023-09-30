WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E Fair will be celebrating Hooplandia Day on Saturday.

According to a news release from The Big E, there will be basketball-related activities from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. in Storrowton Village, with a chance to play some basketball, watch demonstrations, and meet new friends.

On Saturday, there will be a dunk hoop and the All-Star Hooplandia Court with challenges and the opportunity for open participation. The Basketball Hall of Fame will also be at the event offering information, memorabilia, and the history of the game.

Former Massachusetts Governor and NCAA President Charlie Baker will be at the event, along with sneaker artist, Sneaker Queens Customs, who will be on hand to demonstrate and unveil an all-new Hooplandia sneaker design. The Boston Celtics Dancers will perform at 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., followed by meet and greets.

Merchandise will be available only on Saturday at the event, and if you wear Hooplandia merchandise, you will have the chance to win two admission tickets to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The event will have free games to end the night on the Storrowton green from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Division winners of the inaugural Hooplandia event that happened in June will be highlighted in The Big E Trolley in the parade at 6 p.m.

The Big E is the fourth largest fair in North America and takes place in West Springfield now through October 1st.