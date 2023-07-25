WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The third annual “Sip & Slide” FUNd-raiser hosted by Eastern States Exposition Foundation is scheduled for August 31st.

The event features the giant yellow slide on The Big E Fairgrounds with hors d’oeuvres, craft beer, wine, hard seltzers, and soft drinks. Live music by Party of Two, unlimited rides down the slide, and raffles for Eastern States Exposition-themed baskets.

The “Sip & Slide” FUNd-raiser is being held on Thursday, August 31st from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person if purchased by August 15th or $60 from August 16th through August 31st and must be 21 years or older to attend. The fundraiser proceeds benefit the youth agriculture program at the Eastern States Exposition.

The Big E takes place this year from September 15 to October 1.