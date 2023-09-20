WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E iconic Cream Puffs and eclairs are available to be preordered online to avoid the line this year.

The Big E Bakery has a new flavor this year for their iconic Cream Puff, maple. The bakery also has the traditional vanilla flavor available at all three of its locations: The New England Center, Gate 9A, and Gate 1.

Single Cream Puff or Eclair $6

3-pack Mix & Match, Cream Puffs or Eclairs $18

6-pack Mix & Match, Cream Puffs or Eclairs $33

Add Chocolate Ganache to your Cream Puffs for $1 per puff

To order online, visit thebigebakery.com. The Big E is open daily through October 1st.