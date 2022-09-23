WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Multi-platinum and Grammy award-winning Rap superstar, Nelly will be coming to The Big E Arena Friday night.

Tickets have been completely sold out but if you missed out Friday there will be more major headliners coming to the arena this weekend. On Saturday rock and alternative music group, Sublime With Rome will be performing some fan-favorite hits. On Sunday the multi-platinum-selling UK rock band Bring Me To The Horizon will also be taking the stage

Concert tickets range from $40 to $60 and include your admission to The Big E. For more information on artists performing visit at The Big E’s website.

Live Music at The Big E

This year’s music lineup for The Big E Arena and the Court of Honor stage has some iconic bands and musicians known across the country. What better way to start off the Massachusetts state fair than with the Dropkick Murphys, who will be performing Friday, September 16 on the Big E Arena. Here are all the performances scheduled this year:

The Big E Arena: (all shows take place at 7:30 p.m.)

Court of Honor Stage: (All concerts are free with fair admission; time of performances can be found on The Big E website)

September 16: Yung Gravy

September 16-21: Alley Cats

September 16-18: Modern English

September 17: KT Tunstall

September 18: Everclear

September 19-20: Young@Heart Chorus

September 19-20: The Yardbirds

September 21: The Main Squeeze

September 21-22: Canned Heat

September 22-26: Buckets N Boards

September 22: Johnnyswim

September 23: Tai Verdes

September 23-25: Sounds of the 60s

September 24: DJ Jazzy Jeff

September 25: Madeline Edwards

September 26-27: Boogie Wonder Band

September 26-27: LFO & Ryan Cabrera

September 27-October 2: The Entertainer

September 28: All-4-One

September 28-29: John Secada

September 29: ERNEST

September 30: Alien Ant Farm

September 30 – October 2: Baha Men

October 1: American Authors

October 2: John Waite

There will also be nearly 50 performances on The E Stage throughout the two weeks.