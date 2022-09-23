WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Multi-platinum and Grammy award-winning Rap superstar, Nelly will be coming to The Big E Arena Friday night.
Tickets have been completely sold out but if you missed out Friday there will be more major headliners coming to the arena this weekend. On Saturday rock and alternative music group, Sublime With Rome will be performing some fan-favorite hits. On Sunday the multi-platinum-selling UK rock band Bring Me To The Horizon will also be taking the stage
Concert tickets range from $40 to $60 and include your admission to The Big E. For more information on artists performing visit at The Big E’s website.
Live Music at The Big E
This year’s music lineup for The Big E Arena and the Court of Honor stage has some iconic bands and musicians known across the country. What better way to start off the Massachusetts state fair than with the Dropkick Murphys, who will be performing Friday, September 16 on the Big E Arena. Here are all the performances scheduled this year:
The Big E Arena: (all shows take place at 7:30 p.m.)
- September 16: Dropkick Murphys
- September 17: G-Eazy has been replaced with Unforgettable Fire
- September 18: Brantley Gilbert
- September 23: Nelly
- September 24: Sublime with Rome
- September 25: Bring Me The Horizon
- September 30: Chase Rice & Jimmie Allen
- October 1: Happy Together Tour
- October 2: Lynyrd Skynyrd
Court of Honor Stage: (All concerts are free with fair admission; time of performances can be found on The Big E website)
- September 16: Yung Gravy
- September 16-21: Alley Cats
- September 16-18: Modern English
- September 17: KT Tunstall
- September 18: Everclear
- September 19-20: Young@Heart Chorus
- September 19-20: The Yardbirds
- September 21: The Main Squeeze
- September 21-22: Canned Heat
- September 22-26: Buckets N Boards
- September 22: Johnnyswim
- September 23: Tai Verdes
- September 23-25: Sounds of the 60s
- September 24: DJ Jazzy Jeff
- September 25: Madeline Edwards
- September 26-27: Boogie Wonder Band
- September 26-27: LFO & Ryan Cabrera
- September 27-October 2: The Entertainer
- September 28: All-4-One
- September 28-29: John Secada
- September 29: ERNEST
- September 30: Alien Ant Farm
- September 30 – October 2: Baha Men
- October 1: American Authors
- October 2: John Waite
There will also be nearly 50 performances on The E Stage throughout the two weeks.