WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Coming off a record-breaking weekend, The Big E celebrated “Springfield Day” at the fairgrounds on Monday.

This past weekend saw more than 300,000 people on Saturday and Sunday combined. Overall, more than 870,000 people have attended the fair so far this year. Officials were happy to celebrate the city of Springfield Monday to start the last week of the fair.

“We are Springfield proud, we are Springfield strong, and we are Springfield. That will continue to go and be able to move the city forward. It’s just great to be out here again on Springfield day and I love interacting with the crowd,” expressed Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

If you haven’t had a chance to visit the fair you still have a chance before festivities wrap up this Sunday.

Tuesday, September 27 is Chicopee Day

Wednesday, September 28 is Agawam Day

Thursday, September 29 is Westfield Day

Friday, September 30 is Harvest New England Day

Saturday, October 1 is October Fun Day

Sunday, October 2 is Salute to Special Olympics Day

There is still time to see all The Big E has to offer with state buildings, agriculture shows, and of course the big concerts. Still to go are Alien Ant Farm, LFO & Ryan Cabrera, the Baha Men, as well as, Chase Rice and Jimmy Allen, the Happy Together Tour 2022, and Lynyrd Skynyrd to wrap the fair.

As always you can find more information on The Big E’s website.