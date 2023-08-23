WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several more free concerts at the Court of Honor stage have been included in this year’s Big E fair, including Chubby Checker and the Springfield Symphony Orchestra.

More than 20 performances will take place at the Court of Honor stage during The Big E. The following performances have recently been added:

Chubby Checker – September 23, 8PM

A legendary icon of the 1960s Rock & Roll dance craze, Chubby Checker is best known for “The Twist” which was a number one song for several months. Other songs include “Do The Pony,” “Slow Twistin,” “Limbo Rock,” and “Popeye the Hitchhiker.”

Springfield Symphony Orchestra – September 25-26, 2PM

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra and Springfield Chamber Players will celebrate their 80th Anniversary this year at The Big E.

“We are honored and excited to have our wonderful musicians included in this year’s Big E concert lineup,” said Paul Lambert, President & CEO of Springfield Symphony Orchestra. “As proud members of the Springfield community, we look forward to welcoming The Big E audience to these concerts and to our upcoming season as we celebrate our historic 80th anniversary.”

Barry Goudreau’s Engine Room (formerly of Boston) – September 25-26, 8PM

The original guitarist of Boston, Barry Goudreau, will perform on the Court of Honor stage two nights. After his departure from Boston, he went on to form Orion the Hunter, RTZ, released two records with Brad Delp, and now tours with his band Engine Room.

Banachek’s Mind Games Live – September 21-25, 12 & 5PM

Slated as “the greatest mentalism act in the world” by Penn & Teller, Banachek comes to West Springfield during The Big E to demonstrate why he is known as the greatest in the world.

The Big E is best known for its fair foods, arts and crafts, state buildings, Mardi Gras floats parade, rides, agricultural events, and music performances! The Big E will be open this year from September 15 to October 1. Below are some other performances scheduled to take place at this year’s state fair.

The Big E Arena: (all shows take place at 7:30 p.m.)

Court of Honor Stage: (All concerts are free with fair admission; time of performances can be found on The Big E website)

September 15-20- Street Drum Corps

September 15-17- Celtic Angels

September 15- Molly Hatchet

September 16- Gaelic Storm

September 17- Vertical Horizon

September 18-19- Humble Pie Legacy

September 18-19- O-Town

September 20-21- Robert Davi

September 20- Dokken

September 21-25- Banachek’s Mind Games Live

September 21- Megan Moroney

September 22-24- The Little Mermen

September 22- The Verve Pipe

September 23- Chubby Checker

September 24- Mike Delguidice

September 25-26- Springfield Symphony Orchestra

September 25-26- Barry Goudreau’s Engine Room

September 26-October 1- The Edge Effect

September 27-28- Jose Feliciano

September 27- Ginuwine

September 28- Dire Straits Legacy

September 29- October 1- Motown & More

September 29- Puddle of Mudd

September 30- Nicky Youre

October 1- Lonestar

There will also be nearly 50 performances on The E Stage throughout the two weeks.