WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several more free concerts at the Court of Honor stage have been included in this year’s Big E fair, including Chubby Checker and the Springfield Symphony Orchestra.
More than 20 performances will take place at the Court of Honor stage during The Big E. The following performances have recently been added:
Chubby Checker – September 23, 8PM
A legendary icon of the 1960s Rock & Roll dance craze, Chubby Checker is best known for “The Twist” which was a number one song for several months. Other songs include “Do The Pony,” “Slow Twistin,” “Limbo Rock,” and “Popeye the Hitchhiker.”
Springfield Symphony Orchestra – September 25-26, 2PM
The Springfield Symphony Orchestra and Springfield Chamber Players will celebrate their 80th Anniversary this year at The Big E.
“We are honored and excited to have our wonderful musicians included in this year’s Big E concert lineup,” said Paul Lambert, President & CEO of Springfield Symphony Orchestra. “As proud members of the Springfield community, we look forward to welcoming The Big E audience to these concerts and to our upcoming season as we celebrate our historic 80th anniversary.”
Barry Goudreau’s Engine Room (formerly of Boston) – September 25-26, 8PM
The original guitarist of Boston, Barry Goudreau, will perform on the Court of Honor stage two nights. After his departure from Boston, he went on to form Orion the Hunter, RTZ, released two records with Brad Delp, and now tours with his band Engine Room.
Banachek’s Mind Games Live – September 21-25, 12 & 5PM
Slated as “the greatest mentalism act in the world” by Penn & Teller, Banachek comes to West Springfield during The Big E to demonstrate why he is known as the greatest in the world.
The Big E is best known for its fair foods, arts and crafts, state buildings, Mardi Gras floats parade, rides, agricultural events, and music performances! The Big E will be open this year from September 15 to October 1. Below are some other performances scheduled to take place at this year’s state fair.
The Big E Arena: (all shows take place at 7:30 p.m.)
- September 15- John Fogerty
- September 16- Jimmy Eat World
- September 17- Parker McCollum
- September 22- Bachman-Turner Overdrive
- September 23- Quinn XCII with special guest Alexander 23
- September 24- Chris Young
- September 29- Zedd
- September 30- Third Eye Blind
- October 1- I Love The 90’s Tour
Court of Honor Stage: (All concerts are free with fair admission; time of performances can be found on The Big E website)
- September 15-20- Street Drum Corps
- September 15-17- Celtic Angels
- September 15- Molly Hatchet
- September 16- Gaelic Storm
- September 17- Vertical Horizon
- September 18-19- Humble Pie Legacy
- September 18-19- O-Town
- September 20-21- Robert Davi
- September 20- Dokken
- September 21-25- Banachek’s Mind Games Live
- September 21- Megan Moroney
- September 22-24- The Little Mermen
- September 22- The Verve Pipe
- September 23- Chubby Checker
- September 24- Mike Delguidice
- September 25-26- Springfield Symphony Orchestra
- September 25-26- Barry Goudreau’s Engine Room
- September 26-October 1- The Edge Effect
- September 27-28- Jose Feliciano
- September 27- Ginuwine
- September 28- Dire Straits Legacy
- September 29- October 1- Motown & More
- September 29- Puddle of Mudd
- September 30- Nicky Youre
- October 1- Lonestar
There will also be nearly 50 performances on The E Stage throughout the two weeks.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.