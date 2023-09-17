WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday was Storrowton Village Day at The Big E, a way for fair-goers to step back in time.

Storrowton Village is like a living history museum on the grounds of The Big E, featuring historic buildings from across New England. The houses surround the village green, which are now dotted with many craftspeople people demonstrating lost arts and trades.

22News spoke to a tin smith, who enjoys coming to the annual fair and sharing his work.

“A lot of schools are not teaching heritage anymore. And to me, it’s very important,” said Lance Kozikowski. “My trade is a dying trade. It would be nice to see young people getting involved with something like this because it’s really well worth it. And a lot of museums have to rely on someone like me and there aren’t very many of us left.”

Kozikowski says this is his 23rd year at The Big E. When he’s not demonstrating his trade at the fair, he is working from his shop in Connecticut.