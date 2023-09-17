WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Sunday is Storrowton Day at The Big E Fair, which means it is time to visit the Storrowton Village Museum.

The Storrowton Village Museum is a reconstructed village on the grounds of Eastern States Exposition and The Big E of nine authentic 18th and 19th-century buildings from Massachusetts and New Hampshire that are assembled around a traditional town green, according to their website.

The nine buildings include:

The museum offers hands-on educational programs and guided tours to share the history and traditions of New England with everyone. They are open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

There is also the Storrowton Tavern, which is an authentic New England tavern turned upscale restaurant that serves New England fare and continental cuisine.

Monday is Salute to West Springfield Day at The Big E.