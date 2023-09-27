WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The weather will continue to play a big role during the last few days of The Big E, especially for those who have not yet had a chance to stop by the fairgrounds.

Despite the dip in attendance this past weekend following that unwanted rain, fairgoers were showing up in droves Wednesday eager for one last taste of New England’s great state fair. And they are hoping for four more days of dry weather!

Even when it rains people still bring their smiles to The Big E, but on Wednesday spirits were high and people had smiles from ear to ear as they walked on the fairground free or umbrellas and ponchos after a dreary weekend.

President and CEO of The Big E, Eugene Cassidy, tells 22News, “The sun and the blue sky obviously to a fair manager is great. Big crowds today, people were in early. You’d never know that we had as much precipitation, things are dried up and we are back to the way we need to be.”

The second weekend of The Big E is typically the busiest, but the rain and cool temperatures kept attendance down. Cassidy says they are expecting lots of foot traffic, “People had sort of pent up desire to be here from the rainy weekend so we got rolling pretty quickly yesterday morning and it’s continued.”

Dennis Farleigh, Owner of The Butcher Boys, tells us, “Well we’re seeing some people, yesterday was better, we saw some people. I think this weekend could be extremely good especially Saturday, Sunday, we’ll have a big finish.”

828,000 people have attended The Big E this year since opening day. so be sure to stop on by before it wraps up for the year.