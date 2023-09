WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E fair is from September 15 through October 1 featuring entertainment, exhibits, fair foods, rides, shopping, and more.

The Big E attracts more than a million visitors to West Springfield. The attendance for 2022 had just over 1,600,000 visitors. The all-time highest single-day attendance was also broken on the second Saturday, September 24, 2022, when 177,789 visitors attended.

Take a look at the daily tally for attendance each day in 2023.

Friday, September 15, 2023: 86,212

Saturday, September 16: 95,541

Sunday, September 17: 91,287

Monday, September 18:

Tuesday, September 19:

Wednesday, September 20:

Thursday, September 21:

Friday, September 22:

Saturday, September 23:

Sunday, September 24:

Monday, September 25:

Tuesday, September 26:

Wednesday, September 27:

Thursday, September 28:

Friday, September 29:

Saturday, September 30:

Sunday, October 1:

The Big E attendance 2022

Take a look at the daily tally for attendance each day in 2022. Total = 1,603,354

Friday, September 16, 2022: 87,604 (Daily attendance record)

(Daily attendance record) Saturday, September 17: 114,263

Sunday, September 18: 84,981

Monday, September 19: 28,874

Tuesday, September 20: 49,416

Wednesday, September 21: 67,855

Thursday, September 22: 34,678

Friday, September 23: 96,587 (Daily attendance record)

(Daily attendance record) Saturday, September 24: 177,789 (an all-time highest single day attendance on record.)

(an all-time highest single day attendance on record.) Sunday, September 25: 131,425

Monday, September 26: 83,715 (Daily attendance record)

(Daily attendance record) Tuesday, September 27: 72,199

Wednesday, September 28: 87,008

Thursday, September 29: 97,257

Friday, September 30: 119,877 (Daily attendance record)

(Daily attendance record) Saturday, October 1: 130,464

Sunday, October 2: 139,362 (Daily attendance record)