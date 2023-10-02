WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Five daily attendance records were set at The Big E this year, despite all the rainy days.

A total of 1,427,234 million people visited the fair this year, according to a news release from The Big E.

Five daily attendance records were set during The Big E in 2023, such as:

September 19- 57,802

September 22- 97,477

September 27- 95,689

September 28- 108,962

October 1- 170,471

A diverse concert line-up of more than 80 performances, delicious foods, rides, and unique shopping experiences provided something for everyone in the family at the fair.

The Big E is America’s only multi-state fair that celebrates the rich history, culture, and traditions of the six New England states. The 17-day fair has grown to become the largest fair in the Northeast.