WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E will be hosting Connecticut Day on Wednesday, one of the most popular days of the fair.

The Connecticut Building will be having over 10 hours of live entertainment on the front lawn stage, with performances by local bands and singers including Kala Farnham, Connecticut’s State Troubadour.

There will be seven new craft breweries and three wineries at the building, expanding on the state’s lineup of local beverage experiences in the signature Connecticut Craft Beer Garden and Connecticut Farm Wineries Booth.

Connecticut Day will begin at 10:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Connecticut Building.

“There is so much to experience in the Connecticut Building which allows us a chance to ‘show off’ a little,” said Rosemary Bove, Co-Manager of the Connecticut Building. “The building serves as a one-of-a-kind opportunity for Connecticut businesses to not only connect with existing customers, but the chance to make new connections as visitors discover the many treasures that make Connecticut a favorite travel destination.”